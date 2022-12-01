SAN DIEGO — The city is cleaning up and clearing a drug house that has been a nuisance to a neighborhood in Logan Heights for years.

The city attorney’s office says a duplex at 3006-3008 Greely Avenue in Logan Heights has long attracted drug users and criminal activity. Now, the city is stepping in.

“I think it’s a relief,” neighbor Adam Landers said. “I think there’s a lot of areas that have been ignored and so hopefully this will give attention to the city council to pay attention to our area.”

Neighbor Yvonne Villa says the situation is “very concerning.”

“I’ve heard people offering kids like drugs and stuff so I mean—I don’t know if they had anything to do with it, but I’m glad that it’s not going to be an issue anymore,” Villa said.

Since 2021, the city attorney says there have been 40 calls for service at the building. There has also been a fire, a stabbing and an overdose death.

“If they’re doing drugs, that’s terrible,” neighbor Julio Carrillo said. “We are here with kids and also family people. If they’re doing drugs, it’s really important that the city gets involved.”

But a woman who wouldn’t go on camera says she knows the owner and doesn’t want the city to crack down on her.

“Please don’t be too hard on her,” friend Cynthia Fuerte said. “She was an activist. She helps out a lot of homeless.”

But the city attorney filed a civil enforcement action so crews can finally clear out a problem that residents say has long plagued the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of things going on in this particular community that’s a lot of kids in this community so I think everything that the city can do and SDPD can do to keep us safe is totally important, so I’m glad to hear that they’re going to do something about it,” Landers said.

If you know of a similar problem home in your neighborhood, you can report code violations to the City’s Code Enforcement Division at 619-236-5500.