SAN DIEGO — Half a million gallons of sewage spilled into the San Diego Bay, closing the bay and some nearby beaches.

This occurred after a city pump station failed.

Stay out of the water — that’s the message from county health officials.

The San Diego Bay is contaminated due partly from a sewage spill. There are several advisories and beach closures up and down the San Diego coast, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ).

A public information officer with the city of San Diego confirmed that on Monday afternoon there was a sensor malfunction at a pump station, which pumps wastewater to the city’s Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The city estimated 500,000 gallons of sewage was released.

As a result of the malfunction, the wastewater pumps shut down, wastewater backed up and there were spills in various locations in the Midway and downtown areas that flow into San Diego Bay.

Closures are now in place for the bay and Coronado beaches.

This added insult to injury as the county had already issued beach advisories because of the recent rain runoff, warning swimmers, surfers and other ocean-users that bacteria levels could be very high.

“Disgusting, that’s disgusting,” said Christie Long from Solana Beach. She meets her friend Debbie Burzynski, who lives in the South Bay at Shelter Island, to walk around the bay.

“You don’t think of San Diego as a place where you’re going to see flooding, but yeah where is the water going to go except runoff into the ocean and sit in all the valleys — that’s exactly what it did,” said Burzynski.

“I feel bad for the wildlife. We can look at it, but they’re in it. Oh that’s a shame,” said Long.

The DEHQ said the closures would remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe.