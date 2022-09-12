SAN DIEGO — City crews have finished pipeline repairs and restored water pressure to customers in Del Cerro where an underground pipe broke Friday night, but a boil water notice remained in effect Monday.

“Water samples have been taken and will be tested. If no contamination is found, the boil water notice will be lifted, possibly by Wednesday evening,” said city spokesperson Arian Collins.

Water gushed down Del Cerro Boulevard after the city says a 4-inch air valve connected to a 48-inch water main malfunctioned.

“I saw tons of water coming out of the middle of the street,” Del Cerro resident Judith Thomas told FOX 5.

Water service was turned off to more than 80 homes as crews started making repairs.

Neighbors had service restored Monday, but were warned to only use boiled or bottled water for drinking and cooking.

They city provided multiple water wagons in the street and even delivered cases of bottled water to doorsteps.

This is on the heels of another boil water notice in Tierrasanta last month because of a water line rupture.

“These pipes are very old and the city has billions of dollars of backlogs and infrastructure, but we have taken this very seriously. We’ve worked with the state government and with the federal government to get a lot more money for our infrastructure needs and they’ve been very responsive,” said City Councilmember Raul Campillo, whose district covers Del Cerro.