SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Veterans Day Parade is returning after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

City leaders announced the return of the popular patriotic event on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum Tuesday morning.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the USS Midway Museum president and CEO Terry Kraft stood front and center, announcing the relaunch of the Veterans Day parade

It will return with a special emphasis on important military milestone anniversaries.

San Diego County has one of the largest veteran populations in the U.S., with more than 200,000 former and retired military members living and working in the county.

The parade, which started back in 1987, has annually featured a variety of bands, floats and marching units from veterans organizations, military commands, local businesses, and community groups.

The relaunch promises to be once again the largest Veterans Day parade on the West Coast.

“With so many veterans living in our county, it’s really important that we pay tribute to them every day,” said USS Midway Museum spokesperson Dave Koontz. “You know, Covid happened to so many other activities in San Diego. It put a hiatus on the parade, so we are really delighted that the Mayor is making the announcement today that it is coming back.”

The San Diego Veterans Day parade will be held on Sunday, November 12 at 11 a.m.