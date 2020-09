SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is preparing to reopen its playgrounds based on new state guidance, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Monday.

Visitors will be instructed to wear masks, stay six feet from others, limit their visits to 30 minutes while others are waiting and refrain from eating or drinking.

The city has not yet announced official reopening dates.

Playgrounds are coming back!



I’ve directed @CityofSanDiego staff to prepare playgrounds for a safe reopening based on new guidance just issued by the state in response to our bipartisan calls for common sense.



Stay tuned for official reopening dates at a park near you! https://t.co/aio8LR5BxY pic.twitter.com/lCO09JEyfL — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) September 29, 2020