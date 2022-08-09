SAN DIEGO — A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.

A commemoration was held for the instillation of a traffic light at the residential intersection of Governor Drive and Lakewood Street, which was finally completed 12 years after the project was initiated.

Residents have been pushing for this moment for a very long time as many say the area had become a safety issue, with drivers going well beyond the speed limit of 35 miles per, with no light or stop sign to slow them down.

The issue had been progressively worse as the area expanded with new high-rises and the growth of the Westfield UTC Mall, residents say.

The total cost of the project was more than $550,000, according to city officials.

Councilman Joe LaCava, who represents District 1 and the University City area, says the pandemic slowed things down as well as the supply chain issue.

On Tuesday morning, there was an official unveiling of the new light with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember LaCava, city staff and community leaders. They’re commemorating the long-awaited signal.

The traffic light will be fully functional by the end of August.

LaCava says they have plans to install more traffic lights throughout his district, in locations such as Del Mar Heights Road and Mercado Drive in Del Mar.