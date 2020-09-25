City offers free mulch to property owners impacted by Valley Fire

The city of San Diego is offering free mulch to help property owners impacted by the Valley Fire. (Simon McGill, Getty Creative)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The city of San Diego is offering free mulch to help property owners impacted by the Valley Fire.

“Mulch can be spread on burned areas to prevent flooding when the rain hits San Diego this winter,” said Gene Matter, interim director of the Environmental Services Department. “The city of San Diego has abundant supplies of mulch at our Miramar Greenery facility and we are happy to assist county residents during this difficult time.”

County residents, who will be asked to show identification, can load up to 2 cubic yards of 4-inch mulch material, city spokeswoman Alma Rife said.

The mulch is made of 100% recycled yard trimmings from local residents and businesses. Self-loading of mulch is free; there is a nominal fee, based on the amount of material, for those needing assistance to load a vehicle, Rife said.

The Valley Fire, which started Sept. 5 off Japatul Road east of Alpine, burned over 17,000 acres. It destroyed 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and left three firefighters injured, according to Cal Fire.

The Miramar Landfill and Greenery, located north of state Route 52 at 5180 Convoy St., is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

All visitors are required to wear facial coverings and maintain physical distancing, according to city of San Diego policy.