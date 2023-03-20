SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is holding a career fair this week in an attempt to fill a variety of open positions across various departments.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Balboa Park Club located at 2144 Pan American Road W.

There are over 100 open positions on the city’s website that job seekers can apply to. City staff will be on hand at the job fair to help attendees complete the application process.

Attendees will be able to interview on the spot for several open positions, the city said in a tweet.

You can find a full list of open positions on the City of San Diego job website.

The city currently employs over 11,000 workers in a variety of different departments. In November, the city hosted a job fair to fill open positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.

There is no entrance fee for the career fair and the event is open to all eligible applicants.