SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a plan to revamp the De Anza Cove.

Called the De Anza Natural amendment to the Mission Bay Park master plan, it aims to enhance and revitalize the northeast corner of Mission Bay Park, transforming most of it into a protected wetlands area.

The area is where nearly 200 abandoned, dilapidated mobile homes sat for years and were demolished earlier this year.

The De Anza Natural plan looks to protect marsh areas and wetland habitat, while also including enhancements to existing recreation and parkland facilities.

Some environmental groups, including the ReWild Coalition, argued the plan doesn’t do enough for wetland expansion.

“We see the multiple benefits at maximum wetlands restoration will provide as a unique recreational asset,” said a coalition member during the commission’s meeting.

Those supporting the recreational use also fought for a change to the amendment’s wording, which only allows for non-motorized rentals, which will hurt some RV and boating businesses, along with Campland on the Bay.

“You would not believe how people are so in love with this place, it’s very special. It feels like taking the Hotel Del Coronado and just saying ‘we’re gonna put wetlands there’ — that’s what you’re doing with Campland,” one woman said.

The wording was not changed.

After the vote, Planning Commission Chairman Bill Hofman called it a good compromise, while recommending the city council consider the effect it could have on businesses.

“We don’t want people booted out immediately. They’ve got employees. We want to make sure that they’re looked after as much as possible,” Hofman said.

A city council committee is expected to take up the proposal early next year.