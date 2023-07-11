SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego is working to expand benefits for working parents by introducing a pilot program to help employees with childcare costs.

“We know that childcare is a challenge for almost all families, to find childcare and to afford childcare,” said Tara Ryan, program coordinator for San Diego’s Office of Child and Youth Success.

The Municipal Child Care Benefit Pilot Program goes hand in hand with other recently passed initiatives by Mayor Todd Gloria, including doubling parental leave time from four to eight weeks and making it easier for employees to access pregnancy disability benefits.

Funded through a $2 million federal grant, the program will help parents with children up to the age of 12.

Employees can apply right now, then the city will determine who is selected and how much funding they will receive to offset their childcare costs.

“We are using a software provider to really make those payments directly to employee’s selected child care provider,” said Ryan.

That’s where Tootris comes in, a nationwide platform to help connect parents to childcare based here in San Diego.

“We really want to take care of our own backyard in San Diego, so to be partnering with the City of San Diego’s 12,000 employees is incredible, because we certainly need as many options when it comes to childcare providers as possible,” said Jeff McAdam, communications director at Tootris.

While Tootris can be used by individuals, it primarily partners with employers like the city of San Diego to help make the process seamless from search to enrollment to payment.

“It shows you everything and primarily the smaller, in-home childcare programs that you will never find on a Google search,” said McAdam.

The city planned to carry out this program for a year, or as long as the grant funds last. It will then assess the need and the ability to keep the program around.