SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is hosting a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to fill over 100 available positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.

The job fair will will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Balboa Park Club located at 2144 Pan American Road W.

The city is looking to fill full-time, part-time and internship roles. There is currently over 100 jobs available in the Parks and Recreation Department and over 2,000 job openings in other city departments, spokesperson Jerry McCormick said in a news release.

City staff will be on hand at the job fair to help job seekers complete the application process, in both English and Spanish.

Some of the positions require little to no experience, McCormick added.

This is the second job fair being held by the department this year. “This is an excellent opportunity for people looking to get employment in the City or even looking for a career change or to volunteer,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Andy Field.

The hiring event will also feature a DJ playing live music, games and prize drawings, the city said. Registration is not required.