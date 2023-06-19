SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people gathered Monday to witness history as the City of San Diego formally recognized Juneteenth.

Mayor Todd Gloria and members of the San Diego City Council officially proclaimed Juneteenth in the city in a celebration of unity at the George Stevens Senior Center.

The mayor shared a poignant memory of his grandfather’s experience with racism — how he wore a suit every day of his life, even while mowing the front lawn of his Clairmont home, to try to gain respect in a community that did not accept him.

“He’s not a Black man but I share his story with you because there’s a commonality in experiences that we have all had,” Gloria said. “A feeling as though this city does not see us, does not care about us, is not willing to invest in us. And so you better believe — in two generations when he goes from him mowing that lawn in that suit, to his grandson wearing that suit and serving as mayor of the eighth largest city in this country — you better believe we are going to bring change to San Diego.”

Juneteenth, long celebrated in the Black community, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States in 1865. Juneteenth has gained increasing recognition and significance and in 2021, became a federal holiday.

And now, the city will honor this important moment in American history, the mayor says, by reaffirming its commitment to addressing historic racial inequities.

“What we have done is take this aspiration for equality and equity and turn it into policy that is transforming communities across this city,” Gloria added.

City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe says while symbolic, this action will impact communities across our region.

“There’s a lot of unity here. It’s impacting the African American community but it’s impacting communities across this region and that’s what so beautiful about it,” Montgomery Steppe said to FOX 5. “We can have hard conversations and still walk away understanding that we need each other to make this city the best it can possibly be.”