SAN DIEGO — Stormy conditions in San Diego County are not only causing schools to shut down, but those looking to hike won’t be able to at certain local spots.

Out of an abundance of caution, Maple Canyon Trail, Chollas Lake Park, Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve and Mission Trails Regional Park are closed due to the inclement weather, the City of San Diego tweeted Thursday. The sites are expected to reopen once the storm passes.

“Stay safe, and remember to heed any posted signage,” city officials wrote in the tweet.

Some East County school districts were forced to cancel classes three consecutive days (since Wednesday) because of the snow, strong winds and rain hitting their area.

NWS predicts precipitation may taper off late Saturday, with Sunday expected to be mostly dry. However, the outlook could change in the coming days.