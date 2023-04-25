SAN DIEGO — Leaders in the City of San Diego Tuesday evening voted in favor of new protections for tenants across America’s Finest City.

City council voted 8 to 1 following hours of debates at City Hall. It now updates a 19-year-old policy, which is critical to keep people in their rental units to try to prevent homelessness.

The ordinance becomes law in 30 days. Protections will now start the day a renters lease begins.

A financial assistance amount, which still needs to be determined by the housing commission, would also be given to renters if landlords evict them through no fault of their own. And accountability measures will be in place to keep landlords from violating the provisions.

Many landlords say the new law will scare away new development while tenant union members say it will give landlords a loophole for evicting people by making the claims of substantial renovation and the changes don’t go far enough.

Last month, more than 1,200 people became homeless for the very first time.

And for more than a year, the number of people becoming homeless has outpaced those who are trying to find homes.