La Mesa bans ‘implements of riot’ from civic center ahead of Saturday protest

LA MESA, Calif. — The City of La Mesa will prohibit certain items from the civic center area during the time of a scheduled protest Saturday.

A protest and march is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday outside of the La Mesa Police Department, which is located within the civic center. Counter-protesters are also expected, the department said in a Facebook post.

The following items will be banned from noon Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday: firearms, knives, daggers, clubs, pepper spray, mace, axes, picks, axe and pick handles, explosives, slingshots, bricks, rocks, baseball bats, shields, ice picks, fireworks, Tasers, bear spray, paint ball guns, aerosol paint containers, poles, sticks, dowels boards, glass bottles or containers and any other item considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon, such as chains or hose.

Violators of the “temporary area restriction” will be prosecuted, the city said.