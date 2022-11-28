ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido has selected the next chief of police, the city announced Monday in a news release.

Chief Ed Varso has been pinned to return to the postion. The city said his focus will be on maintaining the department’s high standards of excellence in public safety and emergency services.

“It is my pleasure to welcome back Ed Varso as the Chief of Police of the Escondido Police Department,” said City Manager Sean McGlynn. “I would like to thank Interim Chief David Cramer for stepping in and keeping our police department running smoothly while we had an open recruitment for this position.”

Varso, who has served the City of Escondido for over 20 years, said he feels like he’s returning home by taking on the position again.

“I know our officers and all of Escondido are in great hands due to Chief Varso’s proven track record of transparency and leadership within our community,” McGlynn said. “I look forward to his continued success as he returns as the Chief of Police.”

Chief Varso will officially return to the role on Dec. 27.