ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas City Council members voted unanimously to move forward with this shopping cart ordinance Wednesday to help clean up city streets. They say the idea has gotten positive feedback from both the public and businesses.

The Encinitas shopping cart ordinance would establish it’s unlawful to remove a shopping cart from private property, which is supported by state law. It takes things further by asking businesses to have identifying contact information on the carts, as well as shopping cart removal warning signs at locations and in parking lots.

The ordinance would require shopping cart owners to either have a containment measure like a wheel locking system or a cart retrieval service contract. About half of businesses in Encinitas currently use this option, according to the city.

Upon notification of an abandoned cart, it would be expected to be removed within 48 hours.

“Not only will this assist our businesses with loss control and prevention, it will hopefully pass savings from lost revenue to our residents. Public works can hopefully minimize the multitude of carts to have to return that we’ve seen in recent months.” Natalie Settoon said.

In some cases the city will remove carts, but businesses will be responsible for the cost. The city would also mandate cart security after hours like having them locked up and not accessible in parking lots.

“I spend a lot of time behind the steering wheel of a stroller these days and it is difficult when the sidewalk is obstructed. My mom is also in a wheelchair and it makes it really difficult for her to get around town if there’s anything impeding the sidewalk,” Councilmember Kellie Hinze said.

The second reading for this ordinance will happen in January and then it would go into effect 30 days after that. Businesses will have to submit annual cart containment plans to the city.