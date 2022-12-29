EL CAJON, Calif. — The City of El Cajon is now accepting applications for a variety of committees and commissions.

The city announced last week it’s seeking interested individuals to serve on an ongoing basis in the delegations listed and explained below.

Gillespie Field Development Council

Ideal candidates for this council, according to the city, have expertise and experience in real estate, finance, industrial development, aviation or other fields related to the development program for Gillespie Field.

Mission Trails Regional Park Citizens Advisory Committee

This committee, as explained by the city, was established to allow representation as a means for arriving at consensus recommendations impacting the park and surrounding agencies.

Personnel Commission

Members on this commission listen to employee appeals and alleged violations of personnel rules or matters involving alleged discrimination, said the city. Members then certify their findings to the City Council.

Planning Commission

This commission, the city explained, uses the zoning ordinance, general plan, staff recommendations and public input to make decisions or recommendations on various planning applications.

Public Safety Facility Financing Oversight

Members of this committee make recommendations to the city council and the city manager on matters related to spending, said the city. The committee will provide oversight ensuring that revenues are expended only for the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or replacement of public safety facilities.

More information about the application process and current city vacancies can be found here. You can also call the El Cajon County Clerk’s Office at 619-441-1763.

Applicants must apply by Jan. 13. in order to be invited to an interview at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.