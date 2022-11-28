Parked cars are seen on a street. (Adobe Stock Photo)Parked cars are seen on a street.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Weekend and holiday parking will be free in downtown Del Mar throughout the entire month of December, the city announced in a news release.

This includes parking in the town center and the L’Auberge Del Mar garage. The city said two-hour parking will not be enforced during the following periods:

-5 p.m. Dec. 2 through 9 a.m. Dec. 5

-5 p.m. Dec. 9 through 9 a.m. Dec. 12

-5 p.m. Dec. 16 through 9 p.m. Jan 1

Parking restrictions will continue to be enforced on all 20-minute spaces and metered spaces on Maiden Lane and Coast Boulevard.

The city said this seasonal tradition of free parking is a gift to visitors and wished them a great holiday.