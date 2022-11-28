DEL MAR, Calif. — Weekend and holiday parking will be free in downtown Del Mar throughout the entire month of December, the city announced in a news release.
This includes parking in the town center and the L’Auberge Del Mar garage. The city said two-hour parking will not be enforced during the following periods:
-5 p.m. Dec. 2 through 9 a.m. Dec. 5
-5 p.m. Dec. 9 through 9 a.m. Dec. 12
-5 p.m. Dec. 16 through 9 p.m. Jan 1
Parking restrictions will continue to be enforced on all 20-minute spaces and metered spaces on Maiden Lane and Coast Boulevard.
The city said this seasonal tradition of free parking is a gift to visitors and wished them a great holiday.