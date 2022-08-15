SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has lifted the boil water notice in the Tierrasanta neighborhood, officials announced Monday.

The notice, which was issued on August 8, impacted roughly 600 residents who were experiencing fluctuating water pressures, according to a news release.

The California Division of Drinking Water approved the lifting of the notice after multiple tests showed no quality issues with water coming from the tap, city spokesperson Arian Collins said.

The notice was issued as a precaution due to low water pressure caused by a 42-inch diameter Elliot water transmission line breaking on August 6 near University City, Collins said. City crews are still working to fix the broken water line.

The broken water line and high summertime water use led to fluctuating water pressure in some areas, prompting the boil water notice. The City of San Diego provided bottled water and water wagons for residents affected by the notice.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews have been working around the clock to adjust water pressure in the area and repair a major water pipeline,” said a quote attributed to Lisa Celaya, Executive Assistant Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department.

The Elliot pipeline is expected to be back to full service sometime early this week, Collins said.

The City asked customers in the Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista and Tierrasanta communities to reduce their water usage due to the low pressure.