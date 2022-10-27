NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Community leaders announced Thursday a free bike giveaway and free movie screening to promote safe streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

In September 2022, National City’s city council passed a Vision Zero policy with the goal to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

According to Vision Zero Network, their strategy, which was first implemented in Sweden in the 1990’s, has proven successful across Europe and is now gaining momentum in major American cities.

“Vision Zero policy looks at infrastructure, education and communication in a variety of ways with the community at large.” National City Mayor Alejandro Sotelo-Solis said. “We need pedestrian, bike and vehicle safety to be top of mind for everyone and it`s through partnerships with our National City Police Department, Circulate San Diego and our community that make those changes happen.”

The movie “The Ride” is the inspiring story of a BMX champion who overcame an abusive childhood through the love and life lessons of his interracial foster family.

John Buultjens will share his story on how finding the love of bike riding changed his.

The movie will be screened at the National City Library with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and movie screening at 5:30 p.m., with bike raffle at the end of the movie screening.