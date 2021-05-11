City leaders break ground on La Paz Mini Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – As part of an effort to invest in quality-of-life improvements in historically underserved neighborhoods, Mayor Todd Gloria was joined Tuesday by District 4 City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe at a groundbreaking for La Paz Mini Park, which will transform a vacant dirt lot into green space in Valencia Park.

“All of our communities need and deserve abundant park and green space,” Gloria said. “They provide places for our children to play, opportunities to get some exercise, trees to cool our communities and spaces for neighbors to come together. By next spring, this chunk of dirt and weeds in one of our underserved neighborhoods will be transformed into a beautiful park that families from the surrounding community can enjoy.”

La Paz Mini Park at the corner of La Paz Drive and San Bernardo Terrace will feature a shade structure, shade trees, two new play-area structures, fitness equipment, security lighting and accessibility improvements for people with disabilities.

“With a lens on equity, I have been prioritizing parks and libraries in District 4, as well as other public assets,” Montgomery Steppe said. “There has been inadequate investment in our neighborhood parks and libraries for years, and this $2.6 million investment for the planning, design and construction of our new mini park is a step in the right direction for equitable investment in our communities of concern.”

The park is anticipated to be open in mid-2022. The project is being funded with fees that developers pay to promote civic benefits.

