SAN DIEGO — Facing a first-degree murder charge, 23-year-old Siliveinusi Hamala appeared in court Thursday.

Hamala allegedly stabbed and killed 65-year-old Chi Cao in City Heights Monday morning.

On Thursday, Hamala was expected to be arraigned, but he did not make a plea.

“Rather than being arraigned and entering a plea of guilty or not guilty, his attorney immediately declared a doubt as to his mental competency and criminal proceedings were suspended,” Deputy District Attorney Amelia Diedrich said.

Police say Cao was exercising at the Central Avenue Mini Park near her home around 8:30 a.m. when, without warning, she was attacked and stabbed multiple times.

About nine hours later, police found and arrested Hamala at a home a few blocks away on 39th Street.

Irene Peralta says she knew Cao for a long time and often took walks with her.

“I feel so bad. I was praying — I still pray for her every day because I can’t believe what happened,” Peralta said.

Hamala remains in custody without bail. His family spoke to the media, with a message for the victim’s family.

“We are deeply sorry. We know our words won’t do much. It was just a real shock just get the call and find out everything. I guess the toughest part is, you know, we’re all hurt but we’re just very confused. We don’t know the reasons, the why, which makes this much more difficult,” said Una Hamala, the suspect’s uncle.

A GoFundMe account for the victim is now set up.

A doctor is expected to evaluate Hamala’s mental competency and those findings will be shared during a hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.