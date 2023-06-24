SAN DIEGO — A large vigil grew at a City Heights park honoring a 65-year-old woman who was stabbed to death earlier this week.

The violent encounter occurred early Monday morning near the Central Avenue Mini-Park.

Police say the victim was approached by a 23-year old suspect while she was exercising.

Police arrested the suspect hours later.

The victim was later identified as ChiThiKim Cao of San Diego.

Investigators say the man stabbed her multiple times before running away from the scene.

Loved ones wanted to remember Chi Cao as a beloved member of the City Heights community and the Vietnamese community of San Diego.

Taking back their park, this City Heights community came together at Central Avenue Mini-Park where Chi Cao was murdered to turn this place of tragedy into one of support.

“A tragedy has happened in our community be we can not let crime make victims of all of us,” said one community member.

But the friends, family, neighbors and loved ones gathered to remember Chi Cao near the park where she was brutally attacked and stabbed to death Monday morning to remember her as more than victim.

“It’s just had a picture taken with her on Sunday,” says Vietnamese Community of San Diego President Kimtrang Dang. “On Sunday, I was standing behind her.”

They say Chi Cao is a Vietnamese immigrant who just gained her U.S. Citizenship back in 2021.

“You can take pride in seeing just how loved your mother was,” says San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

She would often collect recyclable items around the park to earn extra income to help her family back home in Vietnam. She dreamed of retiring and traveling with her family.

“That’s very sad,” says Vietnamese Community of San Diego Kimtrang Dang. “She was looking for a safe life here and she end up brutally stabbed like that. It’s very sad.”

She now leaves behind two daughters and grandchildren.

“We just ask for justice,” says Dang.

San Diego Police says the suspect has been booked for murder and his arraignment was delayed for a mental competency hearing. To help the family of Chi Chao, they are raising funds on a Gofundme to cover her funeral costs.