Update 2:42 p.m.: SDG&E crews have controlled the leak and all evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted

Crews were responded to a gas leak in City Heights Thursday that prompted nearby evacuations, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The gas leak was first reported 4020 44th St. around 12:30 p.m. near Fairmount and University avenues. SDG&E was able to control the leak around 2:30 p.m., prompting SDFD crews to clear the scene.

Nearby business and residences were evacuated for about 2 hours due to the 1.25 inch diameter gas main break, SDFD said. All residences and businesses have been re-populated, SDFD said in a tweet.

Residents were asked to avoid the area near Fairmont and University for several hours while SDG&E crews performed repairs. The roads were re-opened once repairs were completed

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the gas main break is still under investigation.