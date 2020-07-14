City Council votes to put affordable housing bond measure on ballot

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday to place a $900 million affordable housing bond measure on the November ballot.

Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell, Barbara Bry, Chris Ward, Monica Montgomery, Vivian Moreno and Georgette Gomez voted in favor of putting the “Homes for San Diegans” measure before voters, while councilmembers Mark Kersey, Chris Cate and Scott Sherman opposed.

If the measure passes, it would fund the construction of 7,500 homes for homeless San Diegans as well as provide affordable homes to youth, seniors, families and veterans at risk of homelessness, according to the San Diego Housing Federation.