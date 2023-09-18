SAN DIEGO — San Diego city leaders are getting ready to vote Monday on permanently closing off Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach to the public.

This comes after there’s been a growing concern that the area is attracting too many tourists and that it’s become a danger to sea lions.

There is a seasonal closure of the area that started May 1 and will end Oct. 31. The closure has been in place for a couple of years after community groups got more and more concerned over the amount of people getting too close to the animals.

The California Coastal Commission already approved the year-round closure. The final step in the process is for the measure to go before the city council for a vote, which is expected to happen Monday around 2 p.m.