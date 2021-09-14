City council set to crack down on ‘ghost guns’ with vote Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego City Council is expected Tuesday to take a final vote on an ordinance intended to crack down on firearms without individual serial numbers — so called “ghost guns” — and work to combat their proliferation on the streets.

The Eliminate Non-Serialized Untraceable Firearm ordinance — introduced by Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert — was approved 8-1 in an initial vote in August and is intended to ban ghost guns by making it illegal to sell unregistered gun kits in San Diego online or in stores.

If approved Tuesday, the ENUF ordinance will become law 30 days later on October 14th.

“Unregulated ghost guns undermine federal and state laws that would normally block access to guns by people who pose danger to our communities — including violent criminals, domestic abusers, individuals suffering from mental illness and terrorists,” von Wilpert said in a statement.

Ghost guns, sometimes referred to as “do-it-yourself-guns,” are homemade, personally manufactured firearms that lack commercial serial numbers and can easily become untraceable due to the lack of identifying markings.

People who are prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms can avoid background checks by legally purchasing the unfinished parts of a gun, such as unfinished gun frames or receivers, and then assemble an unregistered ghost gun at home.

These gun kits are sold by manufacturers, secondary retailers and internet websites, and there are numerous websites and videos online that explain how to complete the assembly process with minimal effort.

The ordinance was introduced after an April 22 shooting that killed a man outside a hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter, in which a ghost gun was used. The suspect, a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, also shot and wounded several other people nearby before being tackled by bystanders and arrested.

According to a San Diego Police Department report, gang-related violent crime increased in the first six months of 2021, including a 129% jump in gang-related shootings when compared to the same period last year, which saw a significant drop in most violent crime due to COVID-19-related lockdowns.

“The increased violence our communities are experiencing is cause for new measures to address it,” Police Chief David Nisleit said before the first vote in August.

“Our Violence Reduction Plan and new Ghost Gun Team will combine proactive policing with special investigations to use knowledge and expertise to find those who are causing this violence and stop it before it happens. Every San Diegan deserves to feel safe, and we believe these efforts will help us in reaching that goal.”

Nearly 20% of weapons seized as part of criminal investigations during the first half of the year were ghost guns.

