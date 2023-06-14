SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego will soon have a new law that bans homeless encampments in public places.

The San Diego City Council voted 5-4 late Tuesday night to pass the Unsafe Camping Ordinance, which would prohibit people from sleeping on sidewalks if shelter beds are available.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria plans to sign the new ordinance into law once it goes before city council for a second reading.

The measure also bans encampments at all times, regardless of shelter availability, in sensitive areas like parks, canyons and near schools.

The city council heard from nearly 300 speakers, who were both in favor and against the polarizing plan.

In the end, the majority of the councilmembers chose to use the ordinance as another tool to help people get off of the streets and help unsheltered individuals get connected to services.

FOX 5 spoke to the Mayor Gloria Wednesday morning about what comes next.

”I understand this is a complex issue but what I know is the vast majority of San Diego believes that encampments are bad,” Gloria said. “Surprisingly, there are some that have no problem with encampments and seemingly support them. I don’t. Councilmember Whitburn does not. The vast majority of San Diegans do not.”

The city says enforcement will consist of a three step approach:

First: Offering a shelter and giving education about the ordinance

Second: Offering shelter and education again, as well as the issuance of a misdemeanor citation

Third: The person will be offered a shelter bed yet again, but an arrest would be made

If an unsheltered individual does not comply, the second or third time, he or she may be subject to a misdemeanor citation and on the third encounter, be subject to an arrest.

“The good news is, that, I believe with the passage of this ordinance… I believe, the era of encampments can come to an end as long as we continue on this path to providing services, along with reasonable expectations for basic order on the sidewalks of our streets,” said Mayor Gloria.

The unsafe camping ordinance goes into effect 30 days after the first safe sleeping lot opens, which is set to open on July 1.