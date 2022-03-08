SAN DIEGO — The trash strike at Republic Services is still not fully resolved with lingering frustration over the garbage that piled up and refunds for a lack of service slow to be dispersed to community members.

Trash began piling up around areas of San Diego and South Bay for about a month after 250 workers walked off the job in December, demanding better pay and benefits. It wasn’t until Jan.17 when labor union group Teamsters Local 542 and Republic were able to agree on a deal.

“The sanitation bill of rights really covers both residential and businesses,” said Georgette Gomez, former San Diego city council president. “Because of this situation in Chula Vista, both residential and business both got impacted.”

Gomez along with Chula Vista councilmember Steve Padilla says the trash strike held the whole South Bay community in a garbage limbo, and politicians are demanding more oversight when it comes to labor disputes.

“Customers not just in Chula Vista, but throughout the region and state aren’t victimized again by corporate interests that are breaking trusts with the public contracts that they have to deliver services,” Padilla said.

The proposed sanitation bill of rights would have five pillars:

1. If the work stops, so do the charges.

2. If there are charges, refunds come back promptly.

3. If the labor negotiations break down, the company needs to warn the cities who are going to be impacted immediately.

4. Binding arbitration with the state officials.

5. Cal Recycle oversees the possible penalties on companies who stop the services, and all fees charged to the companies, should go back to the residents.

“Residential folks have been refunded, it took a while,” Gomez said. “But so far right now, businesses are not getting refunded.”

Padilla said he wants to make sure that another trash strike “isn’t replicated ever again or anywhere else in the state.”