City council considers future of outdoor dining structures

SAN DIEGO — City council members are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to continue to allow restaurants to use city property for outdoor dining structures.

Many restaurants invested in the large outdoor structures to comply with COVID-19 restrictions while still offering on-site dining during the pandemic. The Little Italy Restaurant Association applied as a group for a temporary permit allowing them to build “parklets” on city streets and parking spaces.

The future of the outdoor dining structures was uncertain with the permits set to expire and a full reopening of the economy expected on June 15, as long as pandemic conditions continue to improve.

Councilmembers will vote on whether to extend the interim ordinances to allow flexible permitting for business operations during the pandemic. If approved, the city said businesses will continue to be allowed to use sidewalks, street parking lanes and parking lots for another year or until the COVID-19 emergency ends.

