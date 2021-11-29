Gloria asks city council to implement vaccine mandate for city workers

SAN DIEGO — City leaders are expected to vote Monday on a proposal that would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for city employees.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria unveiled plans in August for the vaccine mandate, which requires city employees to show proof of full vaccination by Dec. 1, 2021, as a condition of continued employment. Employees can request medical or religious exemptions, according to the mayor’s office, which the city will consider on a case-by-case basis.

The city has been in negotiations with employee organizations since the mandate was announced. Gloria is asking the City Council to move forward with the mandate despite an impasse with the San Diego Police Officers Association. Monday’s vote would impose the vaccine mandate on SDPOA-represented employees and codify the COVID-19 vaccination policy in a city ordinance.

Simply put, the proposed vaccine mandate for City employees is an issue of public safety for both the community and employees. It is also a necessary step in order for the City to be able to efficiently provide the municipal services our residents expect. ⬇️ — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) November 29, 2021

Requiring our City employees to get vaccinated is an important and necessary step to make sure we can provide essential City services and keep our employees and the public safe as we do so. #ForAllofUs — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) November 29, 2021

The SDPOA, which represents more than 1,850 law enforcement officers, has been a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates. Protesters have made their opinions known at a series of rallies, including a recent event at Balboa Park. Another protest was planned at 11 a.m. outside city hall.

The policy will require six affirmative votes in order to pass.