City Council approves sale of Mission Valley stadium site to SDSU

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council on Wednesday formally approved the sale of the Mission Valley stadium site to San Diego State University, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The council voted 8-1, with Councilman Scott Sherman casting the only no vote.

“With the Council’s actions today, San Diego is one step closer to seizing a historic opportunity to create a dynamic place where people will live, learn, innovate, and enjoy themselves for generations to come,” City Council President Georgette Gómez said in a statement. “Thanks to the voters and the hard work of staff at the City and SDSU, Mission Valley will soon be home to a vibrant university expansion, a beautiful River Park, and badly needed new housing – all with direct access to our trolley system.”

A final adoption of the ordinances will take place June 30.

In November of 2018, San Diego voters approved Measure G, initiating negotiations of land acquisition between the City of San Diego and the university.

