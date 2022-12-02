SAN DIEGO – Anyone caught violating San Diego’s sidewalk vending ordinance in the Gaslamp Quarter could pay up to $1,000 beginning Friday, said the City of San Diego.

The sidewalk vending ordinance passed in May bans sidewalk vending in the Gaslamp Quarter and other specific areas. It does allow vendors to use the public right of way or public property for sidewalk vending.

Ahead of the Friday enforcement, officials with the City of San Diego code enforcement team and the San Diego Police Department have educated sidewalk vendors operating illegally in the Gaslamp Quarter about the law, said a City of San Diego press release.

Just recently, the city installed more than 400 signs in the Gaslamp Quarter warning vendors about the sidewalk vending ordinance.

To learn more about the sidewalk vending ordinance, click here.

Vendors caught violating the ordinance could face fines between $200 and $1,000. They could also face impoundment of carts, equipment and goods.