SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier, the longest concrete pier on the West Coast, is damaged beyond repair and needs replaced, and the city is now moving up its assessment of the decades-old pier due to safety concerns.

With king tides and high surf warnings because of a Pacific Storm in late December, and again in the first of the new year, the pier, along with other coastal areas of San Diego County, has been getting hit hard by the large waves.

The pier has been closed since October 2023 when large waves first damaged it, and has been hit hard several times since then. In late December, the pier lost one foundation pile, a portion of a pile cap and large sections of railing, according to the City of San Diego.

Check out these photos and videos that were circulating online of the Ocean Beach Pier getting slammed into by waves, one even shows the entire pier underwater.

The pier is no stranger to damage, over the past five years the City of San Diego says it has spent $1.7 million to repair the Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed to the public about 30% of that time due to damage.

The city is now looking for a more long-term solution.

New signs have been put up in the area urging people to stay further away than normal from the pier — usually swimmers, waders, surfers and skin divers have to stay 75 feet away from City piers.

In a statement, the City is urging the public to stay more than 75 feet away from the pier, and says this is a safety precaution, advising of potential hazards if the pier is damaged again.

A 2018 study showed the pier has reached the end of it’s service life. The pier was first opened in July 1966 and will turn 58 years old this year.

In September, three renderings were released with options of what the new pier could look like.

The Ocean Beach Pier Renewal is still in the workshop phase where the public can give their input on the designs through an online survey. Another workshop will be taking place in early 2024.

Because of the recent additional damage to the pier, the City is moving up its assessment of the pier, which was originally going to be sometime in early 2024.

The timeline for beginning the replacement project still remains unknown, but the City says the recent damage and weather has created new urgency to inspect it.

The design concept, project schedule and cost estimate for the project still need to completed. The City of San Diego says $8.4 million in state funding is designated for the project, and the City will pursue other state and federal grants once the specifics have been determined.