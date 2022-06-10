SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego has approved a 37-story high-rise apartment complex in East Village with limited parking.

The new development focuses on renters who might want to forgo a car and instead use public transportation or bike.

“This project is really designed to really focus on bicycle and pedestrian movement,” said Brian Shoenfisch, deputy director of the urban division for the City of San Diego.

The project, known as 611 Island Avenue, will be where the Ballpark Self Storage is and will have 443 residential units, ground-level commercial space, a fitness room, lounge areas with barbecues, shaded structures, a synthetic lawn and landscaping.

The complex will only have 52 parking spaces and a bike room that can store 212 bicycles, accommodating those who don’t own a vehicle and mainly use public transportation.

Shoenfisch says that this new development aligns with the city’s recently adopted policies.

“Given the recent and ongoing investments, in infrastructure which include cycleways, and green way streets, which encourage people to get out of their cars and instead to walk and bicycle and take transit,” he said.

The new development has nearby businesses like West Brew, excited to bring in new customers to the area.

The complex will include affordable housing, using the city’s micro-unit density program.

“We are excited to assist the city in meeting its housing and climate action plan goals with a transit-oriented, workforce housing solution that preserves a historic resource and incorporates affordable units,” said Deana Ellis, vice president of Cresleigh Homes, the project’s developer.

There is a 10-day appeal period, allowing residents to appeal the approval of the project. Once that period is over, the city will approve the developer the permit.

It is currently unknown when construction will start or when the complex will be completed.