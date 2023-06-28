SAN DIEGO — The opening of San Diego’s first homeless sleeping site was announced Wednesday as part of the city’s new Safe Sleeping Program.

Located at the city’s Central Operation Yard at B Street and 20th Street, the site will open Thursday and will have capacity for up to 136 tents.

City leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the opening as crews prepared the site for clients.

The program will not only provide a temporary, safe place for people experiencing homelessness to sleep, but also access to supportive services, meals and other amenities.

“The Safe Sleeping program is more than just a safe place to sleep; it’s a place for people experiencing homelessness to be connected to the services they need to get back on their feet and to put them on a path toward permanent housing,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “The quickness with which we’ve stood up this site should be the standard for a crisis this urgent and underscores my pursuit of measures to cut bureaucratic red tape and speed our response to homelessness.”

The opening of the safe sleeping lot is a critical component to the recently-passed Unsafe Camping Ordinance, according to the mayor.

The ordinance, which received final approval from the San Diego City Council Tuesday, makes tent encampments illegal in all public spaces within the city if shelter beds are available.

It also prohibits camping near sensitive areas like parks and schools at all times, regardless of shelter bed availability.

“If there’s a place for you to go you can’t say no,” Gloria said. “This is about preventing disease. This is about preventing canyon fires. This is about keeping unhoused people safe from the violence and exploitation of predatory drug dealers. It’s about making sure our sidewalks are passable and our parks are safe and clean.“

Downtown Community Planning Council chair Manny Rodriguez explained why the group supports the program.

“As an East Village resident I see every day the acute crisis,” Rodriguez said. “I am happy the city will be providing my unsheltered neighbors the opportunity to camp somewhere that is secure and has supportive services.”

The Golden Hill safe sleeping lot will be fully operational Thursday. There will be 136 tent spaces measuring 13 feet by 13 feet.

According to the city, the number of individuals hosted at the site could exceed 136, since people may come with a partner or a caretaker and two people can fit inside a tent.

“Everyone will benefit when people experiencing homelessness move off of our sidewalks and come to this location instead,” said Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. “People staying here will get a safe place to sleep. And people in our neighborhoods will get sidewalks they can use.”

The site will be operated around the clock and have 24/7 security, officials said.

Another lot is expected to open this fall in Balboa Park near the Naval Hospital with capacity for around 400 tents.