SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Monday the launch of the new “Bridge to Home” program, aimed to help create more affordable housing throughout the city.

With nearly $32 million in funding being made available to affordable housing developers, officials said the program is composed of seven projects, proposing a total of 662 apartments across the city.

“This is another effort to ensure the City is doing all it can to foster the creation of housing that is affordable to low-income San Diegans,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “The Bridge to Home program will help provide the gap financing needed to make these housing projects a reality and create hundreds of homes for families and individuals who can’t afford market-rate housing – including many who are currently experiencing homelessness.”

The seven projects, all located within a half-mile of an existing or planned major stop, that were selected for funding under the new program will include 193 homes that come with supportive services for people experiencing homelessness. The affordable housing locations are as follows:

Iris at San Ysidro – 100 homes, including 15 with supportive services

Beyer Boulevard Transit Village (San Ysidro) – 100 homes

Ventana al Sur (San Ysidro) – 101 homes, including 25 with supportive services

17th and Commercial (East Village) – 107 homes, all with supportive services

Cortez Hill Apartments (Downtown) – 88 homes, including 14 with supportive services

43rd Street Apartments – 65 homes, including 32 with supportive services

Rancho Bernardo Transit Village – 100 homes

“Cortez Hill Apartments, scheduled for a City Council hearing next week, is the first project that will come forward for consideration,” the city said Monday in a press release. “The remaining projects are expected to advance through the approval process in April and May.”

To be eligible, projects must create homes that are affordable to households earning 80% of area median income or less, and units must be affordable for at least 55 years.