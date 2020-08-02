Citing desire for inclusivity, San Diego Museum of Man announces name change

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Museum of Man, one of Balboa Park’s best-known institutions, is changing its name with museum officials citing a desire for more inclusivity to reflect an evolving mission.

On Sunday, officials said the museum now will be known as Museum of Us. The shift, first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, formally was adopted by the museum’s board of directors in June following a more than two-year process to reshape the facility’s program strategy, according to a museum news release.

“We are extremely excited to have a name that reflects our commitment to being a place that truth-tells and challenges, but does so from a place of love,” CEO Micah Parzen said.

Museum leaders said the Museum of Us, which specializes in cultural anthropology and has been operational for more than a century, now will offer visitors exhibits which “delve into universal themes that cut across time and cultures.”

The change has been under consideration since 1991, the museum said. In 2017, its board again decided to take up the issue, launching a process which included stakeholder meetings, surveys and installation of a name change exhibit in the museum’s rotunda.

In a statement, museum Trustee Nora Taylor Jaffe said changing the name “corrects the exclusion of all who do not identify with the word Man and welcomes folks to a place that’s about ‘All of Us’ — which also happens to be our new tagline.”