SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — As many pinch pennies to bounce back post-holidays, convenience store chain Circle K is offering a helping hand with discounted gas.

Customers across the Golden State, including San Diego, can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at select locations.

The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that timeframe.

Circle K is calling it a “Fuel Day Pop-up.” The discount event is also offering 50% off on car washes for the entire day.

“As we step into the new year and bounce back from holiday spending, a Fuel Day ‘Pop-up’ is the perfect way to welcome 2024,” said George Wilkins, vice president of operations for the Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “In the spirit of fresh beginnings, we are excited to offer exclusive savings reaffirming our unwavering commitment to enrich the day-to-day lives of our valued customers and making it easy for them to save on essentials.”

California drivers can find their nearest participating location using the convenience store chain’s Store Locator. A representative with the company said participating locations include stores in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and more.

Here’s a full list Circle K locations that will be participating throughout San Diego County:

60 BROADWAY CHULA VISTA CA 98 BONITA RD. CHULA VISTA CA 2210 OTAY LAKES RD. CHULA VISTA CA 2750 VIA DE LA VALLE DEL MAR CA 2903 JAMACHA RD. EL CAJON CA 26746 N. CENTRE CITY PKWY. ESCONDIDO CA 1161 E VALLEY PKWY. ESCONDIDO CA 4730 HWY. 76 FALLBROOK CA 1990 COLLEGE BLVD. OCEANSIDE CA 3361 MISSION AVE. OCEANSIDE CA 14863 POMERADO RD. POWAY CA 704 MAIN ST. RAMONA CA 13007 CAMINO DEL SUR SAN DIEGO CA 4360 GENESEE AVE. SAN DIEGO CA 10520 CAMINO RUIZ SAN DIEGO CA 9370 PASEO MONTALBAN SAN DIEGO CA 11898 RANCHO BERNARDO RD. SAN DIEGO CA 10555 SCRIPPS POWAY PKWY. SAN DIEGO CA 12849 RANCHO PENASQUITOS BLVD. SAN DIEGO CA 9750 N MAGNOLIA AVE. SANTEE CA 795 SHADOW RIDGE DR. VISTA CA

Get those tanks filled, San Diegans.