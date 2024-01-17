SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — As many pinch pennies to bounce back post-holidays, convenience store chain Circle K is offering a helping hand with discounted gas.
Customers across the Golden State, including San Diego, can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at select locations.
The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that timeframe.
Circle K is calling it a “Fuel Day Pop-up.” The discount event is also offering 50% off on car washes for the entire day.
“As we step into the new year and bounce back from holiday spending, a Fuel Day ‘Pop-up’ is the perfect way to welcome 2024,” said George Wilkins, vice president of operations for the Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “In the spirit of fresh beginnings, we are excited to offer exclusive savings reaffirming our unwavering commitment to enrich the day-to-day lives of our valued customers and making it easy for them to save on essentials.”
California drivers can find their nearest participating location using the convenience store chain’s Store Locator. A representative with the company said participating locations include stores in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and more.
Here’s a full list Circle K locations that will be participating throughout San Diego County:
|60 BROADWAY
|CHULA VISTA
|CA
|98 BONITA RD.
|CHULA VISTA
|CA
|2210 OTAY LAKES RD.
|CHULA VISTA
|CA
|2750 VIA DE LA VALLE
|DEL MAR
|CA
|2903 JAMACHA RD.
|EL CAJON
|CA
|26746 N. CENTRE CITY PKWY.
|ESCONDIDO
|CA
|1161 E VALLEY PKWY.
|ESCONDIDO
|CA
|4730 HWY. 76
|FALLBROOK
|CA
|1990 COLLEGE BLVD.
|OCEANSIDE
|CA
|3361 MISSION AVE.
|OCEANSIDE
|CA
|14863 POMERADO RD.
|POWAY
|CA
|704 MAIN ST.
|RAMONA
|CA
|13007 CAMINO DEL SUR
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|4360 GENESEE AVE.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|10520 CAMINO RUIZ
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|9370 PASEO MONTALBAN
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|11898 RANCHO BERNARDO RD.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|10555 SCRIPPS POWAY PKWY.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|12849 RANCHO PENASQUITOS BLVD.
|SAN DIEGO
|CA
|9750 N MAGNOLIA AVE.
|SANTEE
|CA
|795 SHADOW RIDGE DR.
|VISTA
|CA
Get those tanks filled, San Diegans.