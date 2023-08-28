SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was a member of his church choir group, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, on Nov. 6, 2021, the girl, who was 15 years old at the time, attended a baby shower at the home of a member of her church.

The teen was a member of the church choir group with the Victory Outreach Church campus in San Ysidro, police said.

The teenager’s 25-year-old choir group leader drove her to the baby shower, but instead of driving the girl home after the event, he drove her to the 1800 block of Reo Drive in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, Lt. Carmelin Rivera said in a news release. After parking the car, the man sexually assaulted the teenager inside the vehicle, police said. He then drove the girl home.

Due to several factors, the girl did not report the assault to police until March 1, authorities said. The SDPD Sex Crimes Unit began investigating the incident after the report.

During the course of their investigation, detectives identified Rafael Valentin Magana as a suspect in this case, Rivera said. He is now 27 years old. According to police, Magana has also been identified with the aliases Rafael Burciaga and Rafael Magana-Burciaga.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrested Magana in the the 2100 block of East Plaza Boulevard in National City for an active felony arrest warrant related to this case, police said. Magana was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation with a person under 16 years old and for lewd and lascivious acts with a 15-year-old child.

Officials are requesting that anyone who has information regarding this case or who was the victim of a similar assault to call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.