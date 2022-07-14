CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista Thursday broke ground on a new homeless shelter that will be individual units for singles, couples and small families.

After a pandemic pause, the city is building its first homeless shelter on 27th Street, consisting of 66 individual sleeping quarters for singles, couples and families up to four. It will also be pet friendly.

“I just need a place to go, I do work but it’s hard trying to use the bathroom or cook food,” said Mark Diega, a Chula Vista native. “The elements, it’s kind of hard living out here.”

Diega has been living in his car since 2011. Before that, he lived with his mother until she passed in February 2011. Diega said after she passed, their home foreclosed a couple months later.

“I’m doing alright now, but I just saw you guys and said wow, they are finally doing it,” Diega said.

The lot will have communal bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities and provide three meals a day.

“We finally have a place to bring our homeless off the streets into transitional housing,” said Angelica Davis, the Chula Vista Homeless Coordinator.

The units are for temporary use, although there is not a time limit a person can stay. The shelter will be operated by City Net, a state-based company that provides services for people experiencing homelessness.

The shelter is intended to be a bridge to permanent housing, which City Net will help with.

“They essentially can begin to catch their breath,” said Brad Fieldhouse, the executive director and president of City Net.

City Net will help coordinate services at the shelter such as connecting people with employment opportunities or health care.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the new shelter will have 24-hour security. The shelter is expected to be finished by this fall.