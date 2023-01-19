CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman was significantly injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista on Wednesday afternoon, said the Chula Vista Police Department.

A community service officer with the department witnessed a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the intersection of F Street and Garrett Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers discovered the victim was unresponsive and began life saving measures until fire personnel transported the woman to a local trauma center, police said. She is reported to be in stable condition with several significant injuries.

Authorities say the driver fled the scene after the collision and is not in custody at this time. The vehicle involved appeared to be a white work van with a top mounted boom, according to the community service officer.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time, but police say she is a resident of Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau is currently investigating the collision. Anyone that witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-417-9436.