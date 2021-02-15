Chula Vista to consider $16.8M in rent, utility assistance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista will consider plans Tuesday to allocate $16.8 million to help residents with rent and bills.

The state and federal funds will go to qualifying residents to help pay past-due and upcoming rent and other utilities, including water, sewer, gas and electric bills.

“Many have struggled to pay the rent, gas, electric, water and sewer bills. Some have been faced with these hardships for the first time ever. These funds can help those who meet the eligibility requirements to get those bills paid,” Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said.

City leaders said you must be a renter in the City of Chula Vista and meet income and other eligibility requirements to get funds. The city is encouraging residents interested in the relief money to sign up for alerts to get more information on the expected assistance.

Staff said the city is required to distribute the funds quickly, so residents must watch for deadlines and be ready to apply for the assistance. Signing up for information is not an application for the program and does not determine eligibility.