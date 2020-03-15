Chula Vista temporarily suspends city operations

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista said Sunday it would be suspending all city operations aside from those essential to public safety March 16 and 17 as city officials worked to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was made so city officials could “focus our efforts on providing critical public safety services,” the city said Sunday in a news release. The Chula Vista City Council meeting scheduled for March 17 was expected to proceed electronically, with residents encouraged to submit their questions and comments online.

The decision to move the City Council meeting online came one day after Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla said he tested positive for the virus and was recovering while in self-isolation.

All city libraries, parks and other city recreation facilities — including those that host youth and adult athletic events — in Chula Vista will be closed until April 5.

Gates and bathrooms at city parks will be locked on March 16 and 17 to dissuade visitors, though city officials said those closures may be extended.

With the response to the coronavirus pandemic quickly shifting not only in Chula Vista but throughout the U.S., city officials encouraged residents to check the City of Chula Vista website for updates on how they are responding.

