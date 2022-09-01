CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista soccer club has decided to postpone a weekend tournament due to the excessive heat warning over the next few days across Southern California.

FOX 5 reached out to the Rebels Soccer Club about parent concerns over the tournament continuing in the heat and they responded with their decision to postpone the games until further notice.

“We as a club have been monitoring the incoming weather over the past week and after making precautionary adjustments as well as gathering information from the appropriate entities, we have deemed the event is no long safe for all participants involved,” the team said in a statement Thursday.

Miguel Amaral says he was not going to let his 8-year-old daughter play if it was going to put her in danger to a heat-related illness.

“They are going to have only about 30 minutes of total play time – it does seem a little bit ridiculous to go out there and that is assuming best case scenario,” Amaral said.

Before the soccer club’s decision to postpone, they posted several guidelines on their website stating the precautions players and families should take to prevent a heat-related illness from happening over the weekend.

“Not even adults, professional USA soccer players would play under the conditions being forecasted,” Amaral said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in Temecula could range from 102-112 degrees, advising residents to stay inside, drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. The excessive heat warning expires Tuesday.