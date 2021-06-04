Chula Vista set to launch app to help small business, reward customers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Small business drives the economy in Chula Vista.

Businesses like Chula Vista Brewery, where owner Timothy Parker has fought hard to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“Last 15 months been a rollercoaster — up and down — open, close,” said Parker.

There’s relief on the way as restrictions are lifted and the City of Chula Vista is turning to technology to drive more customers to small businesses.

The city is developing a new mobile app called Choose Chula. It’s designed to boost local small businesses and reward their customers at the same time.

Businesses can sign up for the program, which will allow customers to earn “Chula Points” that they can spend at other businesses on the app.

“This is a great opportunity to let people know when they’re traveling and visiting – what’s going on in Chula… what we have to offer,” said Parker, who was among the first to sign up.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas says around 60 businesses have signed up and the goal is to have 100 in time for the launch.

“Our job now is to communicate to all the businesses that this is available to them – and also to our residents — sign up, do your shopping locally and there’s a little reward for you at the end,” said Salas.

The city is set to launch the app on June 15.