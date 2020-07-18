Chula Vista school district’s reopening plan aligns with governor’s guidelines

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After many school districts in San Diego County took different approaches on reopening, Chula Vista Elementary School District was right on target with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan.

Earlier this week, officials announced the district will start its school year with classes offered only online. Superintendent Francisco Escobedo says right now, there is no timeline on when students will return to class.

“It aligns perfectly with what the governor said, from having period testing to making sure that there is distance between teachers and students,” Escobedo said.

Escobedo said the district, which has more than 30,000 students, created a task force that has been developing a game plan over the past few months about how to best reopen. He says knowing the governor’s plan ran in conjunction to theirs was reassuring.

“Obviously it was a relief but at the same time it justified our research as well and it justified our plan and created a credibility that we really are on the right track,” Escobedo said.

But it was a different story for some incoming freshmen hoping to get a typical high school experience.

“I was planning on playing football at the high school. Now I can’t,” Joe Alvarez said.

“I looked forward to it throughout my years at the middle school,” Zach Munoz said. “But it’s better than the lots of students that go there, no one’s really going to wear a mask, everyone’s going to be coughing on everyone. So then it’s just going to get worse and close down for longer.”

The superintendent says his No. 1 concern this fall is regarding students who have already struggled with distance learning.

“We just want to make sure kids don’t fall through the cracks,” Escobedo said.

The first day of school for the fall semester is August 31.

The guidelines laid out by the governor are only for grades K-12. The state is now working on developing a plan for colleges and universities.