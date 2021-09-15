Chula Vista school board president steps down over ‘careless and inappropriate’ tweets

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The board president of the Chula Vista Elementary School District stepped down from her role Wednesday night and apologized for so-called “careless and inappropriate” tweets that drew the ire of some parents in the district.

Parents called into question Kate Bishop’s tweets dating back as far as 2011 in an interview this week with FOX News. Bishop, who was elected to the board last year, apologized for tweets shared with the network which appear to joke about her own sexuality and her young child hitting on girls in the park as well as mocking former President Donald Trump and former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Opening up Wednesday’s meeting, Bishop acknowledged that community members are “rightfully upset” about the content of her past social media posts.

Board President Kate Bishop apologized to those who may have been offended by Twitter comments made years before her election, and announced that she will step down from the Board president role, effective at the end of this meeting. She will continue to serve as a Board member. — CVESD News (@CVESDNews) September 16, 2021

“I was an aspiring stand-up comedian at the time, parenting my young children and only engaging politically to vote and make offhand comments as a member of the public,” Bishop said. “Now as a parent of schoolchildren and involved in education policy, I see this as a teachable moment, that things put on the internet last forever.

“The intent of these tweets was to be funny, but they weren’t. They were hurtful and I’m very sorry.”

According to FOX News, the tweets resurfaced last week and were shared in a Facebook post by a parent and in an email to the district’s interim superintendent. Bishop since has made her Twitter account private.

Armando Farias, a former member of the board and a district parent, told FOX 5 that he was joining others in calling for Bishop’s resignation.

“Even though they happened years ago, this brings out the character of the individual,” Farias said.

Farias explained parents’ frustration began back in August with the appointment of a new board member.

“The community feels the process wasn’t transparent or ethical then,” he said. “All of a sudden, it was brought to my attention a few days ago (about) those tweets and it’s very concerning.”

On Wednesday night, Bishop said she intends to continue serving on the board despite stepping down as president. Her resignation was effective as of the end of the meeting, the district said in a tweet.

“It is my sincerest hope that in doing so, we’ll be able to re-focus in earnest on our children and their safety and education during this ongoing pandemic,” Bishop said. “I pledge to continue my outspoken advocacy for fairness, transparency and communication within our school community. And, as always, I am here to listen to anyone who wants to share their concerns tonight.”

The district’s board is slated to meet next Oct. 20.