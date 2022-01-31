Chula Vista says Republic Services owes refunds to residents

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Republic Services trash strike may be over, but there is growing frustration among customers who did not have their trash collected and were still billed hundreds of dollars during the December strike.

Tony Raso, owner of La Bella’s Pizza Garden in Chula Vista, says he got the runaround when he called the company about a refund.

“When I did call them, I said, ‘What are we going to do?’ She said ‘I’m not sure.’ I said ‘No more auto pay.’ You got to see what they do and what you’re going to pay,” said Raso.

Republic has told customers to contact them and they’ll consider refunds on a case-by-case basis.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against Republic last week after the company and unionized workers reached a new deal. The strike affected more than 50,000 customers in Chula Vista.

Councilmember Jill Galvez says Republic’s case-by-case plan just doesn’t work.

“It doesn’t work because it’s just unfair,” Galvez said. “Everyone had the same terrible trash service experience during the month. Some folks took their trash to the landfill and waited for hours to dump their trash, some people hired outside companies to pick up their trash. People are stressed and it’s unfair that Republic is dragging this out.”

City leaders are expected to meet with Republic later this week.

“We would like to hear Republic Services man-up and gives every single customer a full bill credit for the month of December,” Galvez said.